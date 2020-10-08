Malayalam blockbuster coming in Telugu as ‘Radio Madhav’

Announcing the movie, actor Sree Vishnu extended wishes to the team of Vijay Sethupathi and Jayaram starrer

By | Published: 3:30 pm

‘Maarconi Mathaai’, the Malayalam-language family entertainer, featuring Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathi and the versatile actor Jayaram, is coming out in Telugu.

Directed by Sanil Kalathil, the film marked the Vijay Sethupathi’s debut in Malayalam cinema. It is now being dubbed into Telugu as ‘Radio Madhav’. Telugu actor Sree Vishnu announced the film on Thursday. “I am very happy that ‘Radio Madhav’ is coming out in Telugu. I wish the entire team of the movie all the best and wish them success,” said Sree Vishnu.

Producer DV Krishna Swamy said that Sethupathi will be seen in ‘Radio Madhav’ as himself. “Jayaram, who was seen as a villain ‘Bhaagamathie’ and in Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, has played the role of a bank security guard who is retired from the military. The story unfolds in the backdrop of an FM radio station.”

Co-producer DV Chalam said that the story takes place in Changanassery, a lush-green town in Kerala. “The songs in the film are are the USP,” he added. Executive Producer N Srinivasa Moorthy said that ‘Radio Madhav’ is a feel-good film. “The climax, shot in Goa, is quite exciting part. It gives the audience an edge-of-the-seat experience,” he added. Writer Bhasya Sri said, “It was an enjoyable experience working on the film. ‘Radio Madhav’ is a musical family entertainer. I hope the Telugu audience will like it.”

Athmiya Rajan, Poorna, Naren, Aju Verghese and others are part of the cast. Presented by Gundepudi Seenu, the film has dialogue and lyrics by Bhasya Sri. Editing is by Shameer Mohammad. Cinematography is by Sajan Kalathil. Music is by M Jayachandran.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .