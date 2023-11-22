Mallikarjun Kharge to address public meetings in Telangana

Congress leaders stated that Kharge is scheduled to visit Telangana's Alampur and Nalgonda Assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

By IANS Updated On - 09:49 AM, Wed - 22 November 23

New Delhi: With just days away for the crucial Assembly elections in both the states, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address two public meetings in Telangana, while party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold five rallies in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

He will first address a public meeting at 1.30 p.m. in Leeja Town area of Alampur and then the second at 4.30 p.m. in Marriguda Ground, Nalgonda.

Polling for Telangana’s 119-seat Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 30.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will address his first rally at 12 noon at Rajakhera in Dholpur district, with another one scheduled at 1.30 p.m. in Nadbai, Bharatpur; and the last one at 3 p.m. in Gangapur, Gangapur City district.

His sister and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address two public meetings in Churi and Shahpura at 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m., respectively.

Polling for the 200-seat Assembly in Rajasthan will be held on Saturday.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in the desert state which has a tradition of alternate party governments for the last three decades.