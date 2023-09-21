Mamata reaches Dubai from Spain, to hold meetings with investors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday morning reached the UAE where she will attend a series of meetings, including a business summit

By PTI Published Date - 12:55 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Kolkata: After a “successful” tour of Spain, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday morning reached the UAE where she will attend a series of meetings, including a business summit, a state government official said.

Banerjee, who is scheduled to stay in Dubai till her planned return to Kolkata on September 23, will participate in a business summit and also meet a group of NRIs there, he said.

“The chief minister reached the UAE early this morning. She will be staying there for the next two days and will attend a series of meetings, including a business summit. She will also meet a group of NRIs,” the official said.

Banerjee left for Spain on September 12 after a one-night stopover in Dubai, in a bid to attract investments in the state.

She visited Madrid and Barcelona in Spain. During her stay in the European country, the chief minister met several investors and held meetings with NRIs, the official said.

Among other significant developments, the Bengal government has signed an MoU with the Spanish football league La Liga to set up an academy in the state for nurturing young talents.

Banerjee is accompanied by senior officials of her government, including Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly joined the delegation in Madrid from London.