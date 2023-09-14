Man and woman found hanging, police suspect suicide

By PTI Published Date - 04:28 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Thane: A man and a woman, both in their early twenties and hailing from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in their rented residence in Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of the deceased, identified as Somnath Sonawane (23) and Sujata Deshmukh (21), were recovered on Wednesday morning in their room located in a chawl in Tanaji Nagar area of Kasara, they said.

Sonawane worked as a construction labourer, the police said.

The victims were in love with each other, but their families were against their relationship, which the police suspect could be the reason behind their extreme step.

Inspector Ramesh Tavdi of Kasara police station said no suicide note was found at the site.

“Our preliminary probe revealed that the duo had come to stay in the rented room just two months back. They were in love with each other, but their families opposed their relationship. That could be the reason behind their extreme step of ending their lives together,” he said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the owner of the house went to meet them, but did not get any response despite repeatedly knocking at the door. After that, he alerted the police, who reached the site and broke open the door only to find the duo hanging from the ceiling of the house, the official added.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said.