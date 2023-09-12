Three dead in suspected suicide pact in AP

Published Date - 03:38 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Vizianagaram: Three members of a family have died in what is suspected to be a suicide pact at Chintalapalem of Kothavalasa mandal in the district.

The incident occurred on Monday evening.

According to police, Md. Mohinuddin, 46, was living in Marripalem area of Visakhapatnam district. On Monday evening, he along with his wife Samshinisha, 39, daughter Fatima Jaheeda, 17, and son Ali, went to Chintalapalem to see their house site and allegedly jumped into a farm well there.

Mohinuddin, his wife and daughter died while Ali survived.

Police are trying to find out what led the family to take the extreme step.