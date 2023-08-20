Man arrested at Hyderabad airport with gold worth Rs 9.16 lakh

According to a senior Customs officer, the individual in question landed at Hyderabad airport from Kuwait on Saturday.

By IANS Published Date - 08:38 AM, Sun - 20 August 23

Representational Image.

New Delhi: The Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad arrested a man for allegedly smuggling in gold worth Rs 9.16 lakh.

“Gold weighing 165.5 gm valued at Rs 9.16 lakh was recovered from him, which was concealed in his check-in luggage. We recovered two gold chains and rings from him,” the officer said.

The gold was seized under the provisions of Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger was placed under arrest as per Section 104 of the Customs Act.