Hyderabad customs seize 8 kg gold worth Rs 4.86 cr

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: A whopping 8 kg of gold was seized by the Hyderabad customs officials in different cases at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Shamshabad on Saturday. The worth of the gold is approximately Rs. 4.86 crores.

In one case, the officials caught a passenger who arrived by a flight from Bangkok and seized gold bars weighing 2 kg which he had concealed in his trousers. Another passenger, who arrived by the same flight and adopted similar modus operandi to conceal the gold was also caught and 1.78 kg of gold was seized from him.

In the third case, the officials seized gold paste weighing 2.17 kg from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah.

In the fourth case, the customs officials caught a passenger who arrived from Dubai and had hidden the gold paste weighing 2.05 kg in his undergarments.

All the four persons were booked by the customs officials. Further investigation is under progress, the officials said.