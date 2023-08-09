Telangana Centre of Excellence for sustainable cooling and cold chain opened

Telangana currently exports $4 Billion worth Pharma and Vaccine Exports which are dependent on an efficient cold chain ecosystem.

By IANS Updated On - 01:05 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: With an eye on promoting food and health security, empowering farmers and boosting exports, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday opened the Telangana Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold-Chain.

The novel initiative for promoting sustainable cooling innovation and accelerating the deployment of energy-efficient refrigeration for food and vaccine supply chains across India, set up at the GMR Innovex Campus near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, was the first of its kind initiative in the country, the Minister said.

“It will have state of the art equipment and will serve as a one stop solution to address all challenges around the cold chain ecosystem in the country. It will develop and demonstrate cooling technologies and solutions that meet the state’s needs and could be scaled up with global reach,” he said, thanking the University of Birmingham for choosing Hyderabad as well as industry partners including Carrier for supporting the initiative.

The Centre of Excellence will have a solutions development lab and demonstration centre, a model pack-house and community cooling hubs. It is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of farmers in Telangana.

Currently, many farmers are unable to sell their perishable produce because they do not have access to cold storage facilities.

The Centre will come up with solutions that will help farmers preserve perishable produce and improve the quality of goods, according to an official statement.

Adopting a ‘hub and spoke’ model, the CoE will deliver upskilling and training programmes for farmers and local agri-businesses, agri-start-ups and entrepreneurs, equipment technicians and researchers.

Telangana currently exports Pharma and Vaccine products worth US$ 4 billion, which are dependent on an efficient cold chain ecosystem. The Centre will also focus on new and sustainable technologies for vaccine and pharma cold chain and will contribute to the further growth of vaccine exports from the State, according to the statement.

The CoE is a joint initiative between the State government’s Trade Promotion Corporation, Centre for Sustainable Cooling (CSC), University of Birmingham, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the GMR Group, and is the outcome of an MoU signed between the State government and University of Birmingham in 2022.

The University of Birmingham will serve as the knowledge partner and will help develop the centre into a state-of-the-art research and innovation hub that will help deploy needs-driven and equitable system-level cooling and cold-chain solutions in Telangana and India.

