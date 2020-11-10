Man arrested for ganja peddling in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Nizamabad: Excise task-force team conducted raids and arrested a ganja peddler and seized 450 grams dry ganja from him in Nizamabad town on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information, sleuths of Nizamabad excise task force conducted raids at Babansahab Pahad and Vengalrao Nagar colonies of Nizamabad city and arrested Mushtaq Ahmed. They seized 450 grams ganja from Mushtaq Ahmed and seized 450 grams ganja from his house.

