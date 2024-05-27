Man arrested for harassing woman in Hyderabad

According to the police, Abhishek Mohan Lirtikar met the woman, a few years ago and since was harassing her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 09:17 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police arrested one person Abhishek Mohan Lirtikar (42), a resident of Mumbai for allegedly harassing a woman from the city.

According to the police, Mohan met the woman, a few years ago and since was harassing her. Of late, he posted the personal details of the woman on adult websites following which the woman was receiving phone calls and messages from people.

Following a complaint made by the woman, the police had registered a case under various Sections of IPC and Information Technology Act and arrested the man. He was remanded.