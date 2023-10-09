Man arrested for raping mentally unwell woman in Goa

The accused was identified as Vijai Kashmiri (21), the Mapusa police station official said.

By PTI Published Date - 10:05 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Panaji: A man was arrested in Mapusa in Goa for allegedly raping a 31-year-old mentally unwell woman on Monday, a police official said.

“He raped her in his room after luring her with the promise of pan masala. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code and the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act,” the official added.