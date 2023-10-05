CM KCR orders for release of Krishna River water from Nagarjuna Sagar

KCR directed officials to release water for cultivation of agricultural lands under the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal commencing from Friday.

Hyderabad: Much to the relief of farmers in erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday directed officials to release water for cultivation of agricultural lands under the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal commencing from Friday.

He took the decision in response to requests from farmers and elected representatives of the region, who flagged potential damage to the paddy crop due to inadequate supply of water to their fields. The Chief Minister, who chaired a high-level review meeting with top officials from the Irrigation department at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, discussed about the prevailing condition of the crops and water availability amid scarce rainfall.

Considering the availability of adequate water pertaining to Telangana’s share in the Krishna River, he asked the officials to release the water in two spells with a 20 days gap. Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need to use water judiciously, given the ongoing water shortage and the condition of the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir. He asked the Ministers and Legislators of the erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts to play an active role in monitoring the distribution of water to ensure that it reaches every farm land within the ayacut.

