Man arrested for spitting on dough while preparing ‘rotis’ in UP

Published: 5:17 pm

Meerut: A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut after he was caught on a camera, spitting on the dough while preparing ‘rotis’ at a wedding function.

The accused was identified as Naushad.

In a police complaint by Hindu Jagran Manch Meerut chief Sachin Sirohi, Naushad has been accused of spreading the coronavirus.

The police spokesman said that Naushad will be made to undergo a Covid test and further action would be taken after the reports come in.

