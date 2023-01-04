Man arrested in Ambala after stabbing girl in Delhi

A man has been arrested in Ambala, Haryana, after he stabbed a 21-year-old girl in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area after she had recently broken up with him, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sukhvinder Singh alias Sukha, attacked the woman at Majlis Park in Adarsh Nagar on Monday at around 12 p.m.

After stabbing the girl, Sukhvinder fled from the spot.

According to the an FIR of the incident, the woman in her complaint told the police that the accused forcibly took her to a narrow alley and kept asking her the reason for leaving him.

“He was my friend but recently I had broken up the friendship with him. Suddenly he took out a knife-like object and started stabbing me. I started screaming and fell down but no one came to rescue. Blood started oozing out from my throat and forehead after which Sukhwinder fled from the spot,” the FIR stated.

However, hearing the woman shouting, the locals in the area reached there and she was rushed to a nearby private clinic. She was later taken to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for further treatment as the injuries were serious.

“A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal C ode was registered and police began probing the incident. During the investigation, CCTV footage of the crime spot was examined. In one of the footage the whole act of the stabbing incident was captured. Through technical surveillance, it was found that the accused had absconded to Ambala from Delhi,” said Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest).

“A police team rushed to Ambala and apprehended him on Tuesday,” said the DCP.

A CCTV footage of the incident was also accessed by IANS in which the accused could be seen stabbing her in a narrow alley.

The condition of the victim is stable and further investigation is underway.a