Man attempts to murder minor girl in Kerala, found hanging from tree

By PTI Published Date - 09:08 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Kochi: A 63-year-old man allegedly tried to murder a minor girl on Saturday, who he had sexually abused, and the trial in that case was about to begin soon. He was later found dead by hanging from a tree near Koothattukulam in Ernakulam district, police said.

The girl, who is a relative of the accused was attacked at her residence near Koothattukulam, they said.

“The man attacked her with a sharp weapon at around 11.30 AM. She escaped to a neighbour’s place who took her to a hospital,” police said.

She is currently undergoing treatment at Kottayam medical college hospital.

Police said the deceased man had in 2022 allegedly abused the girl. A case was registered and the trial was about to begin.