Man booked for having unnatural sex with employee in Navi Mumbai

The accused runs coaching classes in neighbouring Mumbai, while the victim hails from Bengaluru and they got acquainted on social media.

By PTI Published Date - 02:09 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Thane: An offence has been registered against the owner of a coaching class for allegedly molesting and having unnatural sex with a teacher in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Rabale MIDC police have registered a case against the accused under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The woman in her complaint claimed that the accused had offered her a job in his coaching class and a 50 per cent partnership, he said.

On Friday, the accused allegedly took the woman to a hotel in Rabale on the pretext of showing her the application of his classes and he forcibly had unnatural sex with her and molested her, the official said.

