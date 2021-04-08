Man booked in Hyderabad for illegal water connection

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Vigilance officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have booked a case against a house owner for illegally obtaining a connection from the water board pipelines in Balanagar, on Thursday. Water board officials warned that criminal cases would be booked against those trying to have a water connection without permission from the water board. They said that if anyone finds an illegal water connection or those utilising domestic connection for commercial purpose, the same could be informed to the vigilance staff at Ph: 9989998100, 9989992268.

