Man burnt alive, eight others injured as bus-goods vehicle collide head-on in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:25 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Fire engulfed the goods vehicle after an head on collision with a travels bus near Zaheerabad in Sanagreddy district on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: One person was burnt alive, and eight others sustained serious injuries when a mini goods vehicle carrying passengers and a private bus burst into flames after a head-on collision on NH-65 near Zaheerabad Town in the early hours of Tuesday.

While the private travels bus was on its way to Hyderabad from Mumbai, the goods vehicle was heading to Latur from Hyderabad. The deceased was Sheik Akeel (34) of Chakur in the Latur district of Maharastra. The goods vehicle was engulfed in flames immediately after the collision. The bus cleaner Nagesh slipped off the bus and came under the wheels of the goods vehicle. He has sustained serious injuries. Four bus passengers and three others sitting in the goods vehicle also suffered serious injuries. The front part of the bus also caught in fire, but the passengers safely scrambled out. The injured were taken to Area Hospital Zaheerabad for postmortem.

The fire tenders have doused the fire, but the goods vehicle was reduced to ashes.

The Zaheerabad Police have registered a case.

