Man dies as bike rams road roller in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:41 pm

Hyderabad: A pillion rider who was travelling on a motorcycle which met with an accident resulting in the death of the driver was arrested by the Medchal police on Friday.

The man P Shankar (38) was travelling on a motorcycle along with his friends K Prabhakar and B Mahesh at Medchal on February 7. Mahesh was driving the motorcycle while the other two were seated.

“On way Mahesh rammed into a road roller coming in the opposite direction and died on the spot while Prabhakar and Shankar sustained injuries. All three of them were under the influence of alcohol,” said Cyberabad police.

The police further stated that it was the duty of Shankar and Prabhakar to dissuade Mahesh from driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

On Friday the police arrested Shankar and remanded him.

