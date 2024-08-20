Man dies in accident while helping accident victims in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 08:45 PM

Representational Image

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, a man died in a road accident while trying to help victims of another accident in the early hours of Tuesday at Chittapur in Akberpet-Bhumpally mandal.

According to locals, a car had crashed into a road divider at Chittapur. Rama Goud, who was passing by on his two-wheeler, stopped his vehicle and tried to rescue the occupants of the car.

However, even as he was trying to get them out of the car, an auto-rickshaw that was passing-by hit Rama Goud.

He died on the spot as he sustained multiple injuries. The police registered a case.