| Man Dies Of Shock After Son Gets Killed In Road Accident In Kashmir

Man dies of shock after son gets killed in road accident in Kashmir

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:40 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Representational Image

Srinagar: The father of a youth died of shock on Tuesday after hearing about the death of his young son in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The officials said that Arif Ahmad of the Chattergul village died after his motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle Tuesday morning in the Shangus area of Anantnag district.

“He was taken to the sub-district hospital in Shangus where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

“His father, Abdul Rehman died of shock after hearing about the son’s death,” the officials said.

Police have registered an FIR in the road accident incident.