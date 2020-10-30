Man elopes with girl, blind father beaten to death in Sircilla

Family members of the girl attacked the house of Mahesh on Wednesday and thrashed his father Laxminarayana (50) severely

Rajanna-Sircilla: A man’s love affair claimed the life of his 50-year-old blind father in Stambampalli of Boinpalli mandal on Friday.

According to police, Thuniki Mahesh and Gouthami were in a relationship for the past few years. With the parents of the girl refusing to accept their marriage, the two fled from the village a week ago.

Enraged by the incident, family members of the girl attacked the house of Mahesh on Wednesday and thrashed his father Laxminarayana (50) severely. Laxminarayana was shifted to Karimnagar government hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Friday afternoon.

Based on a complaint lodged by his wife Vijaya, police registered a case and are investigating the incident.

