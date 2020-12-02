Man files writ in Telangana HC, accuses in-laws of detaining wife

The petitioner contended that his wife, Neha Mohammed may be detained against her will at her relatives’ place in Kakinada or Bhopal

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:08 pm 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday directed the police to peruse the documents submitted by the petitioner in a Habeas Corpus writ petition relating to a missing person filed by her spouse.

The panel was dealing with a petition filed by Gosangi Sandeep. The petitioner complained that Neha Mohammed, a software employee and daughter of Hussain Mohammed, was missing since October. The counsel appearing for the father informed the court that the father had lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

The Government Pleader (GP) informed the court that the police had collected CCTV footage and recorded statements of the father and the petitioner. The petitioner contended that Neha Mohammed may be detained against her will at her relatives’ place in Kakinada or Bhopal. The panel will hear the matter after two weeks.

TSSPDCL recruitment

The same panel directed a single judge to expedite the petition pertaining to the eligibility of a lineman to be recruited by the TSSPDCL. Earlier, aspirants approached the court questioning the failure of TS Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd in not providing reservation of 33.33 % for the posts of Junior Lineman in indirect recruitment.

A single judge had observed that other than two aspirants, including the petitioner, none of the petitioners qualified for the written examination and as such were not eligible to the said post.

The single judge, however, had directed the TSSPDCL to conduct the Pole Climbing test to the two candidates and keep the result in abeyance till the final outcome of the petition. The present appeal was filed to expedite the said petition.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .