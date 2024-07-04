Man found dead in car under suspicious circumstances in Narsingi

On Thursday afternoon, the local people at Hydershahkote informed the police about foul small emanating from a car.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 July 2024, 07:27 PM

Hyderabad: A car driver was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his car at Hydershahkote in Narsingi on Thursday.

G Srinivas, (34),a native of Karimnagar who stayed along with his family at Hydershahkote near Suncity, earned livelihood by car driving.

Since last three days, Srinivas did not return home and the family had approached the police after their wait for his return did not yield any result. On Thursday afternoon, the local people at Hydershahkote informed the police about foul small emanating from a car.

When the police checked the car they found the body of Srinivas. “We suspect the man might have died at least two days ago in the car due to asphyxiation. Investigation is going on,” said Narsingi Inspector, Hari Krishna Reddy. The police registered a case.