Man found dead in lake at Medchal

A man died by suicide in a lake at Gowdavelly village in Medchal on city outskirts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide in a lake at Gowdavelly village in Medchal on city outskirts on Saturday. The reason for suicide was not known.

The victim was identified as N Satyanarayana (26), a private employee from Ayodhya Nagar in Medchal. The local residents noticed his body and alerted the police, who reached the spot and retrieved it with the help of swimmers.

The Medchal police are investigating.