Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Home | Khammam | Priest Dies Of Heart Attack While Performing Shivaratri Poojas In Khammam

Priest dies of heart attack while performing Shivaratri poojas in Khammam

The priest, A Venkateshwarlu was conducting prayer rituals of departed souls as part of Shivaratri jatara at the village when he collapsed following a cardiac arrest and died within minutes

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:33 PM, Sat - 18 February 23
Priest dies of heart attack while performing Shivaratri poojas in Khammam
Representative image.

Khammam: A priest died of a heart attack while performing Maha Shivaratri poojas at Snanala Lakshmipuram of Wyra mandal in the district on Saturday.

The priest, A Venkateshwarlu (48) was conducting prayer rituals of departed souls as part of Shivaratri jatara at the village when he collapsed following a cardiac arrest and died within minutes.

The local SI S Veeraprasad visited the spot and informed the family members of the deceased, who hailed from Annarugudem of Tallada mandal in the district.

Related News

Latest News