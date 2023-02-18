Priest dies of heart attack while performing Shivaratri poojas in Khammam

The priest, A Venkateshwarlu was conducting prayer rituals of departed souls as part of Shivaratri jatara at the village when he collapsed following a cardiac arrest and died within minutes
Khammam: A priest died of a heart attack while performing Maha Shivaratri poojas at Snanala Lakshmipuram of Wyra mandal in the district on Saturday.
The priest, A Venkateshwarlu (48) was conducting prayer rituals of departed souls as part of Shivaratri jatara at the village when he collapsed following a cardiac arrest and died within minutes.
The local SI S Veeraprasad visited the spot and informed the family members of the deceased, who hailed from Annarugudem of Tallada mandal in the district.