Man from Hyderabad gets treated for bone necrosis

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old male patient from Hyderabad, who was suffering from Avascular Necrosis (AVN), a medical condition that causes death of bone tissue due to lack of blood supply leading to tiny breaks and bone collapse, received treatment for his medical condition from senior orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr K J Reddy, a press release said.

The patient had severe stage of AVN of the hip and the treatment involved application of Ossgrow, the DGCI approved targeted and personalized cell therapy-based solution to reverse AVN.

The Ossgrow treatment is developed by Regrow Biosciences, a biotechnology company that markets degenerative medicines. According to the doctor, the patient underwent the bone cell therapy in July 2021. A year after the treatment, the patient’s left side has completely recovered and there are significant improvements on the right side of the hip.

“Since the patient was young, we chose to preserve the bone and that’s why offered him bone cell therapy using Ossgrow,”Dr Reddy said.