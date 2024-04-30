Man gets lifer for murdering teenage Indian wife in London

Sahil Sharma, also an Indian national, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of the murder of Mehak who was found with stab injuries.

By IANS Published Date - 30 April 2024, 01:13 PM

London: A 24-year-old man who had pleaded guilty to the murder of his 19-year-old Indian national wife Mehak Sharma has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 15 years before being considered for parole.

Sahil Sharma, also an Indian national, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of the murder of Mehak who was found with stab injuries at Ash Tree Way in Croydon, the couple’s residential address in south London, in October last year.

The Metropolitan Police said he was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, having pleaded guilty to the murder of Mehak at the same court in February.

“This is a tragic case that has completely devastated a family. In killing his wife, Sharma has robbed her family of a loving daughter for reasons known only to himself,” said Detective Inspector (DI) Laura Semple from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

“While I am aware that nothing can bring Mehak Sharma back to them, I hope the sentencing will bring some closure to her loved ones,” she said.

Shortly after 1615 local time on October 29, 2023, Sahil Sharma dialled the emergency 999 number and told the police operator that he had killed his wife at their home on Ash Tree Way.

The court heard how officers found Mehak unresponsive at the address.

Mehak had suffered catastrophic knife injuries to her neck and despite the efforts of medics at the scene, she was pronounced dead around 20 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on October 31, 2023, and found the cause of Mehak’s death was a stab wound to the neck.

“Mehak was killed in her own home, a place where she should have felt the safest, and by the person who should have loved and protected her. My thoughts remain with her family and loved ones,” added DI Semple.

A victim impact statement was read out to the court from Mehak’s mother, who said she feels broken after her daughter’s brutal killing.

“The one thing I want more than anything is to have my daughter back but this is impossible. No amount of prayers, money or support will bring her back to me. I am broken. Sahil hasn’t just murdered Mehak, I feel he has killed me as well,” read her statement.

Sahil Sharma was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital as he was suffering a “minor head injury”. The Met Police said at the time of the murder that the victim was an Indian national who is thought to have arrived in the UK “relatively recently”.