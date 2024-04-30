Hyderabad: Woman killed by husband in Bachupally

The victim Raveena Dubey (26) and her husband Shyam Dubey were having frequent fights over trivial issues for quite some days.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 April 2024, 12:17 PM

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered allegedly by her husband at her house at Pragathi Constructions in Bachupally here on Tuesday.

The victim Raveena Dubey (26) and her husband Shyam Dubey were having frequent fights over trivial issues for quite some days.

It is suspected that after one such argument, she was killed by hitting with a brick by her husband.

On receiving information, the Bachupally police reached the spot and took up the investigation.