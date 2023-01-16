| Man Hacks Wife To Death Throws Body In Stream In Medak

Man hacks wife to death, throws body in stream in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Medak: A woman was hacked to death, allegedly by her husband, at Chowdarpally village in Regode Mandal on Monday. He later threw her body into a stream.

The accused, Keshaiah, with the support of his relatives, allegedly attacked his wife’s sister as well.

According to the Regode police, Lakshmi, 25, Keshaiah’s wife was staying separately in the village following some disputes with him.

The couple had an argument on Monday as well, following which Keshaiah allegedly attacked Lakshmi with a knife and later dumped her body in a stream.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.