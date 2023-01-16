Four persons drown in Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:59 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Sankranti festival turned tragic for a family after four persons who went for a swim at Kotpally reservoir in Vikarabad district and drowned on Monday afternoon.

The drowned victims include Lokesh (28), Venkatesh (25), Jagadish (24) and Rajesh (24), all residents of Podur mandal, Vikarabad district.

According to the police, the four had gone to the Kotpally reservoir project on Monday afternoon as it was Sankranti and all the four relatives had met after a long time. “All of them entered into the water for a swim and got drowned,” said the police.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and with the help of swimmers and rescuers retrieved the bodies from the water. All the bodies are shifted to mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered.