Man hangs self after being caught stealing in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 04:43 PM

Representational Image

Medak: A man, who was reportedly caught stealing a battery from a tractor, died by suicide 24 hours later at Venkya Thanda in Shivvampet mandal on Monday night.

Kumar (32), who was working as a tractor driver in the village. However, Kumar was caught stealing a battery from another tractor in the village on Sunday night. The owner of the tractor thrashed Kumar black and blue and handed over him to the family members without filing any case. Feeling humiliated, Kumar took the extreme step on Monday. A case was registered