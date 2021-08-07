Man held for cheating retired govt employees in Karimnagar

Though Shivaji took the amount in 2019, he failed to provide government jobs to the children of the retired employees

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Commissionerate police on Friday arrested a person, who allegedly duped retired employees by promising hereditary jobs to their children. According to police, Malve Shivaji, a native of Ahmedpura of Karimnagar town, collected Rs 4.6 lakh from two retired employees named Pushpala Lingaiah and Nampalli Rajamouli by promising them to provide hereditary jobs to their children.

Though Shivaji took the amount in 2019, he failed to provide government jobs to the children of the retired employees. Whenever they questioned him, Shivaji managed to drag on the issue by referring to the names of political leaders and prominent persons. And later, he went incommunicado.

Realising that they were duped by Shivaji, the victims approached the Commission of Police V Satyanarayana. Based on CP’s instructions, Taskforce and three town police launched a hunt for Shivaji and arrested him at Naka chowk in Karimnagar on Friday.

CP Satyanarayana said that selection of candidates for various government jobs would be done in a transparent manner. So, people should not believe in middlemen. Besides opening history sheets, the PD Act would also be invoked against those who try to dupe innocent persons in the name of providing government jobs.

