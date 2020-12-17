Man held for spreading fake message on Covid-19 in Hyderabad

Police said Shaik Sadik Basha, (29), an electrician from Adoni in Kurnool, had received two voice messages from an unknown number on his mobile phone on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh on charges of spreading fake messages on the Covid-19 pandemic on WhatsApp.

Police said Shaik Sadik Basha, (29), an electrician from Adoni in Kurnool, had received two voice messages from an unknown number on his mobile phone on Sunday.

The messages were about the pandemic and intended to trigger panic, police said, adding that Basha, without checking the veracity of the messages immediately forwarded them to his friends, relatives and other contacts through WhatsApp.

Following a complaint, he was booked under sections of the National Disaster Management Act and his location was tracked, after which he was arrested. The police have advised citizens not forward panic messages, as they may create disturbances.

