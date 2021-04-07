Man kills eight-month-old daughter in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his eight-month-old daughter by throwing her into a water sump in Shamshabad on Tuesday night.
According to the police, the man, Vikram, a barber by profession, lived along with his wife and daughter at Thondapally under the Shamshabad police station limits. On Tuesday night, the wife and neighbours of Vikram began searching for the toddler who went missing from the house. While efforts were on to trace the infant, Vikram himself told one of his friends that he had thrown the toddler in the water sump in their house.
“Immediately, the neighbours took the infant out from the water sump and rushed her to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Vikram suspected that his wife was having an illegal relationship with someone and killed the baby,” said Y Prakash Reddy, SHO (Shamshabad).
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .