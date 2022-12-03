Man kills live-in partner in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, arrested from Punjab

By ANI Updated On - 09:57 AM, Sat - 3 December 22

(Representational Image)

New Delhi: A man who killed his live-in partner in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital was arrested on Friday from Punjab’s Patiala.

According to Special CP Crime Ravinder Yadav, On December 2, 2022, a team of the Crime Branch arrested the accused Manpreet Singh, aged 45 years and resident of Sangam Apartment, Paschim Vihar East, New Delhi from his native village Alipur, Chintawala, Nabha, District Patiala, Punjab.

The accused was wanted for the murder of Rekha Rani. In this regard, a case was registered at police station Tilak Nagar on December 1, 2022 U/s 302/201 IPC.

According to the police, the accused fled to Punjab in his car after killing her. He was evading his arrest. Technical surveillance was mounted and efforts were made to trace the accused with the help of specialized technical investigation, the accused was traced in Punjab.

The accused’s car was tracked through toll barriers and the accused was apprehended from his native village in Punjab. The accused is arrested U/s 41.1 (d) CrPC. He is previously involved in seven heinous cases including kidnapping for ransom, attempt to murder, arms act, etc.

The present case was registered on the statement of the daughter of Rekha Rani and resident of Ganesh Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

According to Delhi police, she stated that she is a student of Class 10 in Guru Harkishan Public School, Fateh Nagar, Delhi. She lives with her mother and uncle Manpreet at her house. She is undergoing treatment for migraine.

On December 1, when she woke up at 06:00 AM, her uncle Manpreet gave her pills and told her to go to sleep. When she grew suspicious, she asked from Manpreet the whereabouts of her mother. He told her that she had gone to the market. She called her cousin about this incident and left for her cousin’s house in Paschim Vihar. They called the police for help and found their Ganesh Nagar house locked. She further stated that Manpreet and her mother had been fighting over money for some time. She suspects that Manpreet has harmed her mother.

Police opened the door of the house and found her mother dead. Local police reached the spot and found the body of Rekha having multiple incise wounds on her face and neck, her right ring finger was mutilated.

On the basis of local information, CCTV footage, technical surveillance, CDR Analysis, the Crime Branch sleuths started working to nab the accused Manpreet. Secret informers were deputed to track him. The accused was changing his address and location frequently. Technical surveillance was mounted and efforts were made to trace the accused and with the help of specialized technical investigation, the accused was traced and apprehended.

According to Delhi Police, in the year 2015, he came in contact with Rekha. They fell in love and started living in live-in with Rekha at the house of the latter at Ganesh Nagar, Tilak Nagar. Gradually Rekha started feeling insecure about him and she neither allowed him to talk to his family nor let him visit them. Manpreet was feeling trapped in the relationship with Rekha. So, he planned to eliminate her.