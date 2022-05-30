Man leaves selfie video for suicide note in Vijayawada

Published Date - 07:16 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Vijayawada: A person committed suicide on Monday after recording a selfie video blaming three persons for his drastic step.

A native of local Singh Nagar, Srikanth Reddy who recorded a selfie video before ending his life, held Mulukoti Satish Kumar, Mulukoti Chaitanya and Vinukonda Sunil, responsible for his taking the extreme step. He alleged that with the help of a woman, they had trapped him and later blackmailed him. threatened him with some photos.

The victim alleged that they had also threatened to kill his wife and children and urged the police to provide protection to his wife and children. Srikaanth Reddy in the video stated that the trio demanded money from him but his financial position was weak and he had no option except to end his life.

The video of Srikanth Reddy is going viral on all social media platforms. The relatives of Srikanth Reddy have filed a case in the police station. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

