Man molests 4-year-old girl, booked under POCSO in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Sangareddy: A 60-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a four-year-old girl at Brahmanavada in Andole town on Saturday.

The child was playing in front of her house when Sailu allegedly lured her with a one rupee coin and took her into the nearby bushes where he sexually assaulted her. On hearing the child’s cries, neighbours rushed out of their house and caught hold of Sailu. They thrashed him and handed over him to the Jogipet police, who booked him under the POCSO Act and Sections 366A (inducing a minor) and 354 (assault with intent to outrage modesty) of the IPC.

