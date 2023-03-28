| Man Beheads Uncle Goes Around Village With Head In Sangareddy

Man beheads uncle, goes around village with head in Sangareddy

A youngster allegedly beheaded his maternal uncle over property disputes and went around the village carrying the head over

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Sangareddy: A youngster allegedly beheaded his maternal uncle after killing him with sharp weapons at Bardhipur village of Jharasangam Mandal on Tuesday.

The youngster then reportedly went around the village carrying the head. The victim was Chandrappa (55), with the accused Rakesh being the son of his younger brother. Since the family had land disputes for several years, Rakesh had developed a grudge against Chandrappa accusing him of doing injustice to his family. Rakesh had also posted a message on his Facebook account after killing Chandrappa.

In his post, Rakesh said Chandrappa was not giving their right share of the property for over 15 years.

A case was registered and the body was shifted to the Government Hospital Zaheerabad for postmortem. Investigation is on.

