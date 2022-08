| Man Moved Down By Rtc Bus In Sangareddy

Man moved down by RTC bus in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:25 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

A person died in a road accident when an RTC bus knocked down a man riding a two-wheeler at Vaikuntapuram near Sangareddy on Saturday evening.

The victim was Chinnapatla Ashok (62) of Tallapally village in Sangareddy. Ashok was working as a supervisor in a petrol bunk in the town.

On his way to duties, he met with an accident. Sangareddy Police have registered a case