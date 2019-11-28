Two killed in road accident in Sangareddy

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed in a road accident and another sustained a serious injury on NH-65 at Muthangi of Patancheru Mandal in Sangareddy district on Wednesday late night.

The victims were identified as Pittala Sai (20) and Rachamalla Vinay (22) and injured as Pingali Raju (31). According to Patancheru Police, the victims, who were working with a petrol bunk at Beeramguda, were proceeding towards Muthangi from Beeramguda on a two-wheeler at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. Vinay, who was driving the vehicle, hit the vehicle to road divider. Vinay and Sai, who sustained serious injuries, died on the spot. Raju was rushed to a hospital. A case was registered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.