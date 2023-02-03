Man murders wife with iron rod at Langar Houz

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:52 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband who attacked her with an iron rod in full public view at Langar Houz on Friday morning.

The victim Kareena Begum (32), a private school teacher and her husband Mohd. Yousuf, often had arguments over trivial issues, according to information available.

Police said after one such argument, Kareena left the house to work and Yousuf, followed her with an iron rod and attacked her on her head.

She suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

The Langar Houz police are investigating.