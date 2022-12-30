| Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad For New Year From Saturday Night

Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for New Year from Saturday night

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said there will be drunk driving checking and requested citizens to be follow traffic rules and cooperate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: All the flyovers in the city, except for Begumpet and Langar Houz, will remain closed for vehicular traffic for the New Year from Saturday night to Sunday early hours.

In view of the New Year celebrations, certain traffic restrictions have been placed at Hussain Sagar and surroundings from Saturday 10pm up to Sunday 2am. Vehicles will not be allowed on NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund.

Traffic restriction points:

* V.V. Statue, NTR Marg, Raj Bhavan Road, BRK Bhavan, Telugu Talli Junction Iqbal Minar, Lakdi-ka-pul.

* Liberty Junction, Upper Tank Bund, Ambedkar statue, Telugu Talli junction, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi.

* Khairatabad market, Necklace Rotary, Sensation Theater, Rajdoot lane, Nallagutta Railway Bridge, Sanjeevaiah Park, PVNR Marg, Minister Road.

* Sailing Club, Kavadiguda X Road, Lower Tank Bund, Kattamaisamma Temple, Ashok Nagar and RTC X Road.

The mint compound lane will be closed for vehicles.

Buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles will not be allowed into the city till Sunday 2am.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said there will be drunk driving checking and requested citizens to be follow traffic rules and cooperate.