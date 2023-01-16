Hyderabad: Man murdered at Langar Houz

The victim identified as Mohd Kaleem was attacked with sharp weapons at Moti Darwaza, Langar Houz.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:04 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: A man was murdered allegedly by the family members of his wife for marrying her against their wishes at Langar Houz on Sunday night.

According to the police, the assailants stabbed and hacked Kaleem to death. It is learnt that three persons have surrendered before the police. The Golconda police are investigating.