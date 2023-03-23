| Man Refuses Office Work On A Holiday For First Time In His Career Check Out How Internet Responds

A Twitter user has shared how he managed to break out from the vicious circle of working on holidays to impress the management

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: It is a tough task to maintain a balance between work and personal life, especially in corporate culture. A Twitter user has shared how he managed to break out from the vicious circle of working on holidays to impress the management.

Shared by a Twitter user named Raghu, the post shows a screenshot of the conversation he had with his manager. According to the post, Raghu was on a holiday for the occasion of Ugadi. When the management asks him to work on his off day, he politely rejects it and maintains his stance until the person accepts his request to look over the matter on his work day.

“It took me 5 years to say No to work on a holiday. Don’t be like me. Stand up earlier. Happy Ugadi,” read the caption.

The post has garnered several reactions on the internet with people lauding Raghu and pointing out that saying no should be normalised in the corporate culture for the cause of better mental and physical health.

Check out the responses here:

