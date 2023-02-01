Smokers frown over increased cigarette prices

Published Date - 05:57 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: They say bad habits cost a lot, and that is quite literally the case for smokers in the country as the price of cigarettes is set to increase soon.

Delivering her 2023 Union Budget speech in Parliament today, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will increase National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on certain cigarettes by 16 per cent.

The cost of smokers’ poor habits is expected to go up as early as tomorrow. Although leading companies that sell the product have not made a statement yet, experts estimate at least a 2-3 per cent hike.

According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey India (2016-17), nearly 267 million adults (15 years and above) are users of tobacco, making India the second largest consumer country in the world. India is also one of the largest producers of tobacco.

While some users online cheered Sitharaman’s announcement to rebate income tax on those who earn up to Rs 7 lakh annually, the news of tobacco products costing more was enough to send Twitter on a hilarious ride.

Among #budget2023, #middleclass, and #incometax; #cigarettes also trended on Twitter with users expressing crestfallen sentiments over the price hike.

“Nimmo Tai, this is not fair,” wrote one user. “Jitne #cigarettes ke rate badh rhe gold flake ka ek ek drag sunar ki dukan pr milaga,” wrote another user with an image of Raju ki mummy from ‘3 idiots’. Users also shared images of Mukesh from the smoking awareness ad, coupled with sarcastic captions.

Jitne #cigarettes ke rate badh rhe Gold Flake ka ek ek drag sunar ki dukan pr milega pic.twitter.com/7SKcfUjfpF — Sarcaster 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) February 1, 2023