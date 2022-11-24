Man sentenced to 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girl in Manchal

After the trial, the IX ADJ cum Special POCSO court at LB Nagar sentenced him for a 20 years jail term.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:04 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: The POCSO court sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Manchal.

According to the police, in February 2016 Dusari Raju alias Katam Raju (24), a resident of Manchal, lured a girl aged about four years to a house and sexually assaulted her.

On coming to know about it, the mother of the child lodged a complaint and police booked a case under Section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act against Raju. He was arrested and remanded.

