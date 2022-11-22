Hyderabad: Teacher sentenced to 10 year jail term for sexually assaulting student

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to 10 years imprisonment for sexual assaulting a minor boy. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 45,000 on him.

Ravindran Prakash Nayar (49), a private teacher in June 2018 took the teenager aged around 15 years, to his house at Saroornagar and sexually assaulted him.

“The man was habituated to watching porn content on his mobile phone. He took the boy to his house and sexually assaulted him on June 1, 2018. Prior to it, he had sexually assaulted the boy on two instances,” said Saroornagar police.

On a complaint from the victim’s father, the police had booked a case and arrested Prakash and remanded him. After the trail the IX th ADJ cum Special POSCO court at L B Nagar convicted the man and sentenced him to 10 year imprisonment.