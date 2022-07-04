Hyderabad: Man sets himself ablaze during marriage of woman he loved, dies

Published: Updated On - 07:37 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Hyderabad: A 20 year-old man who set himself ablaze at a function hall at Langer Houz, where the wedding of a girl whom he loved was being conducted on June 30, died in hospital on Sunday.

The man, Shaik Ashwaq (19) of Rajendranagar, had barged into the function hall and doused himself in fuel. He then lit a match stick and set himself ablaze even as the bride, her family and guests stood shell shocked.

“Ashwaq then ran towards where the bride was seated. However, other people present in the marriage hall prevented him from going near the girl. He ran around in the function hall screaming even as flames spread all over his body before the people present there doused the flames and informed the police,” Langer Houz Inspector K Srinivas said.

The police shifted him to hospital where he died on Sunday.

“Ashwaq reportedly informed the local people that he loved the girl and had set himself ablaze because she was getting married to another man,” the Inspector said, adding that further investigation was on.