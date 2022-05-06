| Man Slits His Throat After Wife Refuses To Live With Him In Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:59 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Siddipet: A married man has slit his own throat in a bid to end life in Komuravelly Mandal headquarters on Friday. His condition is said to be critical and undergoing treatment at District Government Hospital in Siddipet.

The victim was identified as Butchelly Kumar (40) of Nagapuri village. Kumar was married to one Manjula of Venkatpuram village in Rajapet Mandal of Yadadri Bhongiri district about 15 years ago. The couple have three daughters, but developed some serious differences recently. As a result, Manjula refused to live with him and even had filed a complaint in Rajupet Police Station.

Disappointed with these developments, Kumar has attempted to end his life. The locals have rushed them to Government Hospital Siddipet. His condition is stated to be critical. A case was registered by the Komuravelli Police.